Potholes have been a talking point for the whole of Sussex, in recent years and the roads appear to be getting worse.

Many drivers have suffered damage to their cars and action needs to be taken. A report from The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) said councils were expected to fix two million potholes in the current financial year – that is 43 per cent higher than the previous year and confirms repairs are at an eight-year high.

With our campaign ‘Gone to Pot’, Sussex World has called for immediate action from those responsible for our roads. Click here to see what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had to say about the situation.

Graffiti seen in Chichester on Saturday, April 6, urging West Sussex County Council to fix several large potholes. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

With the situation firmly in the national spotlight, Chichester has now been named as being a problem area for potholes.

It comes after graffiti appeared on roads in Chichester, urging West Sussex County Council to fix several large potholes.

A letter written by Goring-by-Sea resident Bruce Chalmers, and published by the Daily Telegraph, read: “Top of the potholes. If there were an award for the pothole capital of the United Kingdom (report, telegraph.co.uk, April 23) – both in terms of quantity and severity – there’s no doubt that the otherwise beautiful city of Chichester would be a leading contender.”