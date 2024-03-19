Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Potholes have been a talking point for the whole of West Sussex, in recent years and the roads appear to be getting worse.

Many drivers have suffered damage to their cars and action needs to be taken. A new report from The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) said councils were expected to fix two million potholes in the current financial year – that is 43 per cent higher than the previous year and confirms repairs are at an eight-year high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With our new campaign ‘Gone to Pot’, Sussex World is calling for immediate action from those responsible for our roads.

The AIA report read: “The continued decline in structural conditions is also reflected by the cost of tackling the backlog of carriageway repairs which has increased to a new record high of £16.3 billion.

“Unfortunately, highway teams have also been hit by the impact of rising costs due to inflation, which has meant that they have been able to do less – even though average carriageway maintenance budgets increased.

“As a result, local authorities, who have a statutory responsibility to keep local roads safe, just don’t have the funds to allow them to carry out the appropriate maintenance interventions, at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the meantime, the frequency of extreme weather events is increasing, accelerating the rate at which the network is travelling towards breaking point.”

Amid the news that roads in the UK are at ‘breaking point’ due to potholes, we are calling for immediate action to improve the worsening situation in West Sussex and beyond. Photo: Sussex World

At the time of writing, West Sussex County Council has not responded to requests for comment on our campaign.

The highways authority previously said it had repaired 41,995 potholes in the last full financial year – and was putting £4m aside to repair more potholes.

But we are calling for work to be carried out as soon as possible to ensure the safety of road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex Times reporter Lawrence Smith, 37, who lives in Storrington, said: "The Washington Road leading to and from Storrington is riddled with potholes at the moment. There are a few small ones that are easy to avoid but there are several massive ones as well. These large potholes are typically on bends of the road or while approaching corners, which makes them harder to avoid if cars are coming from the opposite direction. My guess is that the potholes formed from a combination of the harsh winter and HGVs that often use the road.

“There is a particularly nasty series of potholes on the A24 from Storrington to Horsham as well, close to the Ashington turnoff."

A particularly nasty drain cover also needs urgent attention on the A24 at Findon. Local photographer Eddie Mitchell described it as a ‘death trap’ to motorcyclists.

The county council did respond to Mr Mitchell, confirming that a contractor has been tasked with repairing the road ‘in accordance with our timescales’, adding: “If this is considered a safety issue, then this could be up to 28 days, depending on severity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our campaign has seen reporters drive around their local area, looking for the worst potholes. And it hasn’t been a tricky task to find them:

Why there are currently more potholes

A look at West Sussex County Council’s website leads you to the answer that the ‘extreme weather’ over the past year has led to a ‘rapid deterioration’ in the quality of road networks and a ‘higher-than-normal incidence of potholes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added: “Large weather fluctuations make road surfaces expand, contract and expand again, causing cracks and new potholes to form.

“When potholes are reported to the council an inspector visits the site and decides on its repair depending on size, location and severity. Repairs are only temporary when the weather is very wet or cold, or when it is an emergency out-of-hours repair.

"Response times for fixing potholes vary as shown below.

“We repair potholes greater than 100mm deep and 150mm wide on all roads within five working days.

“We repair potholes between 40mm and 100mm deep and 150mm wide on all roads within 28 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not repair potholes less than 40mm deep on any road, but we will review them at our next inspection.

“We always try to make a permanent repair. Sometimes we need to make a temporary repair during wet weather to make the road safe. We monitor this type of repair closely and if they fail we will fix the pothole permanently.

“All safety defects are repaired through our core maintenance contract with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

“Last year the contractor fixed 96.7 per cent of potholes and safety defects on time. On average, the time to fix potholes during this timescale was 15.5 days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World and its weekly newspapers have never received as many complaints about the failure of national and local government to resolve the problem as we have this year. Just about everyone now knows of a motorist who has had their tyres and wheels wrecked – often multiple times.