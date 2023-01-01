Edit Account-Sign Out
Thousands of Brighton residents use new Christmas Day bus service

Christmas Day bus services were implemented across multiple Brighton & Hove bus routes for the first time, in an effort to keep residents connected all year round.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 11:46am

Brighton & Hove Buses saw more than 3,000 local residents take advantage of their Christmas Day services that were introduced this year to help passengers get to work, visit loved ones, and see friends.

Buses also ran on Boxing Day carrying nearly 30,000 people, which is a huge increase of 52 per cent since last year, and almost reaching pre-Covid bus usage levels.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton & Hove Buses, said: “We’re extremely pleased to have introduced Christmas Day services this year, and even more thrilled to see so many taking advantage of them. It’s important to us to keep our local community connected all year round, making it easier for passengers to get to their place of work, attend church or visit their families on Christmas Day.”

Brighton & Hove Buses - Christmas Day service success (Pic by Jon Rigby)
£2 bus routes in Sussex

