Three-vehicle crash partially blocks A259 near Bexhill

The AA says the A259 is partially blocked, and traffic is queuing due, to a crash involving three vehicles on A259 Little Common Road both ways near B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn).

The AA has reported delays of nine minutes but delays are easing on A259 Little Common Road Eastbound between A259 and Foxley Drive.

The average speed is five mph.

More as we get it.