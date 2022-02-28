Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival: View 45 pictures of the colourful Umbrella Parade on Sunday

People gathered at the Stade on Sunday morning to display their colourful creations and watch a performance by Raven Drummers.

The parade then travelled along the seafront to St Mary in the Castle where the party continued all afternoon featuring a host of second line brass bands including Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, Dende and the irrepressible Dr Savage.

The fun continues this week with live music at the Nelson pub for Slim Monday with King Size Slim in concert and on Tuesday itself when bands will be playing sets in pubs all around the town.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

