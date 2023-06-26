Motorists travelling from Shoreham to Worthing have reportedly faced gridlocked traffic this afternoon (Monday, June 26).

‘Severe’ delays have been reported along the seafront and on the A27.

An affected motorist told this newspaper: “Massive traffic on A27 and seafront going from Shoreham to Worthing. It's gridlock.

"We tried to come along the seafront but were hardly moving, and tried A27 but it was just as bad.”

An AA Travel map shows heavy traffic congestion on both routes.

Delays have been reported on A259 Brighton Road westbound at The Broadway. There is congestion to Shoreham Recycling Centre and further delays on Old Shoreham Road southbound. Temporary traffic lights are said to be in place.

This is reportedly due to electricity work on A259 Brighton Road near Eastern Sands Holiday Park.

‘Severe delays' are said to be increasing on High Street westbound between A259 Albion Street and A259 Brighton Road.

The A27 traffic is also seemingly as a result of ongoing roadworks.

The exit ramp on the Shoreham Bypass is closed due to construction at A283 Shoreham Flyover (Steyning turn-off).

One lane is closed and a speed restriction of 40 mph is in place due to construction works on A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound from the A293 to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

‘Severe delays’ are reportedly increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and First Avenue.

Temporary traffic lights at the Shoreham Ropetackle roundabout also ‘continue to cause delays especially eastbound’.

