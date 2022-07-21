According to traffic reports, the Lyons Farm temporary traffic lights have failed both ways on the A27 at Sompting Road.

‘Severe delays’ are said to be easing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound towards A27 Arundel Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Severe delays’ of 16 minutes have been reported on A24 Findon Road southbound between Maytree Avenue and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

Sussex Police responded to a two-car collision at Lyons Farm junction in Worthing on Wednesday (July 20) morning. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Delays are also increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Charmandean Lane.

Click here to see the full traffic report for Sussex.

‘Absolute carnage’

This is the second time in a matter of days that the Lyons Farm traffic lights failed.

A similar incident was reported on Tuesday evening (July 19), and the lights were reportedly still out of action on Wednesday.

“It’s absolute carnage still, the traffic lights have been out all day,” wrote Lisa Rheault after a two-vehicle collision was reported in the area.

“Traffic queueing in every direction all day at Lyons farm.”

Oscar Stewart wrote: “Lights weren't working this [Wednesday] morning at about 7:45 – a junction like that is really dangerous without traffic signals.