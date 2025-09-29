Traffic news: Deer involved in collision on Sussex / Kent border; lorry and car collide on A23; A27 service station shut after bus fire

Here are the latest morning traffic updates from across Sussex and Surrey on Monday, September 29.

A collision has been reported on the A23 at Patcham in East Sussex.

An AA Traffic News bulletin read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a lorry and a car involved on A23 London Road both ways between Mill Road and Patcham Interchange.”

Drivers in East Sussex should also be aware that the A27 eastbound service station – between Falmer and the Ashcombe roundabout – remains closed following an overnight bus fire.

Drivers in the Rother district have been warned about an incident on the B2244, between Hawkhurst and Robertsbridge.

The AA reported: “Crash, a deer involved on B2244 Junction Road both ways near Merriments Lane (Hawkhurst Fish Farm). Approach with care.”

Heavy traffic has been reported in Hastings – on A21 Sedlescombe Road North northbound. There are also delays southbound between A28 Westfield Lane and Thomas Brassey Close.

In Beddingham, delays are said to be increasing on A27 westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

In Saltdean, the AA reported that delays are increasing on A259 Marine Drive – westbound between Lincoln Avenue and B2123 High Street.

In West Sussex, there are delays on the A27 and A24.

A report for Lancing read: “Delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A27 and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

A report for the Worthing area added: “Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting By-pass. Average speed ten mph.”

In Storrington, there are delays on A24 northbound towards A283 The Pike.

Traffic is said to be slow on the following roads in Surrey, according to AA Traffic News:

– M25 clockwise from J5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) to J6 A22 (Godstone): “Long delays and slow traffic due to earlier crash. Traffic was down to one lane for an hour, until just before 07:00.”

– Earlier ‘severe delays’ are said to be easing on A22 northbound between Wonham Place and M25 J6 (Godstone).

– ‘Severe delays’ on A31 eastbound between A331 Blackwater Valley Route and B3000 (Puttenham).

– Delays on A31 Down Lane eastbound between A31 (Seale Junction) and A3.

– ‘Severe delays’ are also easing on M25 clockwise between Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services) and J7 M23 J8.

– Delays increasing on Knoll Roundabout northbound between A24 Leatherhead By-Pass Road (Beaver Brook Roundabout) and A245 Bull Hill.