Southern announced on X at 7.31am: “Industrial action. Today, 4 February – Cancellations to be expected in addition to planned engineering works. 5, 6 February – Amended timetable with fewer services.”

Southern advised people to check before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk.

A message on National Rail’s website went into more detail, saying that industrial action and a shortage of train crew is causing ‘major disruption’ on a number of Thameslink and Great Northern routes this weekend. It said some routes will not run while others will have a reduced service.

Southern has warned of travel disruption today (Sunday, February 4)

The message continued: “Sunday, 4 February – do not travel on Great Northern and Thameslink routes in the the areas below. There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern services between: London Kings Cross / London St Pancras International and Peterborough or Cambridge; Cambridge and Kings Lynn; Moorgate and Welwyn Garden City; Moorgate and Stevenage via Hertford North.”

The message said that from Sunday to Monday, February 4-5, there would be disruption to some Thameslink services on other routes, including overnight trains.

It said: "A number of trains have been cancelled between: London St Pancras International and Bedford; London Bridge and Brighton; Bedford and Three Bridges / Brighton (overnight).

“This means you may not be able to make your journey as planned, or you may need to leave 1-2 hours of extra time for overnight journeys.”

National Rail said there would be ‘no alternative travel options’ available for Sunday, February 4, on the that do not run. But they said people can use their Sunday tickets on a different day.