Train services likely to be cancelled between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport

Trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport may be delayed, altered or cancelled today due to a signalling system error.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 26th May 2023, 08:57 BST
Passengers may need to change trains to reach their destination this morning.

Southern Rail confirmed the news this morning and said services that run between London Victoria and Littlehampton, Eastbourne, Southampton and Bognor Regis may also be terminated short.

Passengers may need to change trains to reach their destination this morning. They can use their ticket at no extra cost on any Southern or Thameslink service to reach your destination or London Underground services between London Terminals.

Southern Rail has asked passengers to check alternative route maps to help plan their journey.

