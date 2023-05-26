Train services likely to be cancelled between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport

Southern Rail confirmed the news this morning and said services that run between London Victoria and Littlehampton, Eastbourne, Southampton and Bognor Regis may also be terminated short.
Passengers may need to change trains to reach their destination this morning. They can use their ticket at no extra cost on any Southern or Thameslink service to reach your destination or London Underground services between London Terminals.
Southern Rail has asked passengers to check alternative route maps to help plan their journey.