Train services likely to be cancelled between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport

Trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport may be delayed, altered or cancelled today due to a signalling system error.

Passengers may need to change trains to reach their destination this morning.

Southern Rail confirmed the news this morning and said services that run between London Victoria and Littlehampton, Eastbourne, Southampton and Bognor Regis may also be terminated short.

They can use their ticket at no extra cost on any Southern or Thameslink service to reach your destination or London Underground services between London Terminals.

