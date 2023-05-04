Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
7 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Trains between Eastbourne and Hastings delayed due to signalling error

Delays are expected on Southern Railway services between Hastings and Eastbourne this evening (May 4).

By Connor Gormley
Published 4th May 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:52 BST

A spokesperson for Southern Railway said the delays are largely due to a signalling error on the line. They have advised passengers to give themselves 10 or 15 minutes extra time when planning their journeys this evening, since delays are expected to last until 6.30pm.

Trains going through Bexhill in the direction of Eastbourne, London Victoria or Brighton are also due to be impacted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson also warned that some late-running trains may be revised to call at fewer stations on route, so passengers are asked to listen out for announcements and updates.

Most Popular
Southern RailwaySouthern Railway
Southern Railway

More on this as we have it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more

Hastings school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted following inspection

Related topics:TrainsHastingsLondon VictoriaBrightonBexhill