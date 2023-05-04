Trains between Eastbourne and Hastings delayed due to signalling error

Delays are expected on Southern Railway services between Hastings and Eastbourne this evening (May 4).

A spokesperson for Southern Railway said the delays are largely due to a signalling error on the line. They have advised passengers to give themselves 10 or 15 minutes extra time when planning their journeys this evening, since delays are expected to last until 6.30pm.

Trains going through Bexhill in the direction of Eastbourne, London Victoria or Brighton are also due to be impacted.

The spokesperson also warned that some late-running trains may be revised to call at fewer stations on route, so passengers are asked to listen out for announcements and updates.

