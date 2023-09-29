Transport for London advises customers to consider alternative routes during planned RMT strikes

Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers that there will be severe disruption across the Tube network on Wednesday, October 4 and Friday, October 6 if planned strike action by station staff who are RMT members goes ahead.

Most Tube services will be severely impacted or will not run on either day, with disruption expected in the mornings of Thursday, October 5 and Saturday, October 7 as the network recovers following the strike action if it goes ahead. Night Tube will not operate on Friday, October 6.

While Londoners will still be able to travel on London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and Tram services, they may be subject to last-minute changes, including non-stopping at stations shared with London Underground, and TfL expects services will be busier than usual.

Night Overground will operate on Friday, October 6 but will not stop at Whitechapel and Canada Water stations. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

This planned strike action has been called despite ongoing discussions between TfL and its trade unions. TfL has committed that no station staff member will lose their job as part of this proposed service, nor will their working hours be extended.

The changes being proposed would still see all stations staffed at all times and TfL is seeking new ways of working to ensure safety, while ensuring the best possible service for everyone using the Tube network.

Talks between TfL and RMT are ongoing as TfL seeks to try and avoid this planned strike action.

Nick Dent, director of customer pperations for London Underground, said: “We have been in ongoing discussions with our unions for some time to reach a resolution in the dispute over changes we are proposing to how our stations operate.

“We have made positive steps and made agreements on many points, but this planned strike action will cause disruption for Londoners and the city if it goes ahead and we apologise for this. We urge the RMT to continue engaging with us and to call off this action.”

London buses are also expected to operate normally during this planned strike action, but customers should leave more time for their journeys as it is expected that many routes will be extremely busy.

Walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys and planning tools are available to plan walking journeys. Santander Cycles will be available, with teams ensuring that bikes are distributed at key locations according to demand. Rental e-scooters are also available to hire in some London boroughs.

For the latest information on how TfL services are operating, please use TfL's real-time travel tools, including status updates, Journey Planner and TfL Go. Travel advice for the planned strike action is available at tfl.gov.uk/strikes.