Transport for London advises Tube customers to only travel if their journey is essential during planned RMT strike

Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers that there will be severe disruption across the Tube network, with little or no service expected between the evening of Sunday, January 7 and the morning of Friday, January 12, if the planned strike by RMT members goes ahead.

TfL will operate as much of the network as possible, but it is currently expecting the following service throughout the week:

On Sunday, January 7, Tube services will end earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 5.30pm, although lines serving the Emirates will try to remain open longer.

Football fans are encouraged to make their way straight to the trains after the match as services will start to close from 7.30pm on those lines.

From Monday 8 to Thursday, January 11, severe disruption is expected, with little to no Tube service expected to run.

On Friday, January 12, Tube services will start later than normal, with a good service expected by 12pm.

While Londoners will still be able to travel on London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and Tram services, they may be subject to last-minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground, although TfL will do everything possible to keep these open at all times. TfL expects these services will be much busier than usual and customers are advised to check before they travel.

Talks between TfL and RMT are currently ongoing as TfL seeks to try and avoid this planned strike action, which is over pay and conditions. In November, TfL made a full and final offer to increase the base pay for all London Underground workers by five per cent and this was accepted by members of the ASLEF union.

London buses are also expected to operate normally during this planned strike action, but customers should leave more time for their journeys as it is expected that many routes will be extremely busy.

Walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys and planning tools are available to plan walking journeys. Santander Cycles will be available, with teams ensuring that bikes are distributed at key locations according to demand.

Rental e-scooters are also available to hire in some London boroughs.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that RMT is planning strike action in response to our offer of a five per cent pay increase.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably. We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners.

“We would like to advise anyone travelling during the strike days to check before they travel.”

TfL is supporting customers to choose alternative travel routes where possible through a comprehensive communications campaign, which includes station announcements, posters, emails and social media.

