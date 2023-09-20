BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Travel warning for Sussex commuters: London Underground station staff to take strike action

Tube union RMT has announced that it will take strike action on the London Underground on Wednesday, October 4, and Friday, October 6, over job losses and safety concerns.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The union said it has been ‘locked in a long running dispute over 600 station staff cuts and detrimental working conditions’ since last year.

They said safety concerns had been raised about fewer staff facing higher workloads.

Read More
Application for nine new homes on former agricultural land near Burgess Hill wit...
Tube union RMT has announced that it will take strike action on the London Underground on October 4 and October 6Tube union RMT has announced that it will take strike action on the London Underground on October 4 and October 6
Tube union RMT has announced that it will take strike action on the London Underground on October 4 and October 6
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions. Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers access the network safely and ensuring that the tube is a safe environment for passengers.

“These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger. TfL has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable.”

Related topics:London UndergroundSussexRMTTfL