Travel warning for Sussex commuters: London Underground station staff to take strike action
The union said it has been ‘locked in a long running dispute over 600 station staff cuts and detrimental working conditions’ since last year.
They said safety concerns had been raised about fewer staff facing higher workloads.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions. Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers access the network safely and ensuring that the tube is a safe environment for passengers.
“These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger. TfL has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable.”