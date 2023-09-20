Tube union RMT has announced that it will take strike action on the London Underground on Wednesday, October 4, and Friday, October 6, over job losses and safety concerns.

The union said it has been ‘locked in a long running dispute over 600 station staff cuts and detrimental working conditions’ since last year.

They said safety concerns had been raised about fewer staff facing higher workloads.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions. Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers access the network safely and ensuring that the tube is a safe environment for passengers.