Trespasser stopped trains from running past Chichester as West Coast services face disruption

Trains were unable to run through Chichester after a trespass incident.

Southern Rail reported the incident around 5.15pm on Tuesday, June 3 – just as trains were recovering through Barnham, after station roofing fell onto the track and caused a short circuit.

The rail company said at about 5.15pm: “Our West Coast services are facing further disruption due to a trespasser near Havant. Power to the third rail has been switched off between Havant and Bedhampton, so no trains can run past Chichester at this time.

“This is also affecting South Western Railway services between Havant, Portsmouth, Southampton, and London.”

Southern has announced that trains cannot run past Chichester this evening. Photo: Google Street View

British Transport Police (BTP) officers arrived on site to ‘remove the trespasser’ so the railway could reopen ‘as soon as possible’, Southern Rail reported.

Those travelling between Chichester and Havant / Portsmouth were told to use Stagecoach bus route 700.

An update shortly before 6pm read: “The line has re-opened between Havant and Bedhampton.

“We are now working on getting our services back on schedule.. again.

“Trains towards Southampton will resume shortly. Trains towards Portsmouth are running but with delays.”

