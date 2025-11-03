Two incidents reported on A27 in one morning
Traffic delays were reported after separate incidents on the A27 in Sussex.
The second of two collisions was reported around 11.45am on Monday (November 30.
An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) to the A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).”
Sussex Traffic Watch had earlier reported on X (formerly Twitter) that an incident was ongoing on the A27 westbound – between the Ashcombe roundabout and Falmer.
There were ‘delays on the approach’ at 9am – but the road was back open by 9.30am.