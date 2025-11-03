Traffic and travel news: Collisions reported in three Sussex villages, 'severe delays' on M25 in Surrey, overnight engineering works overrun

Here are the latest traffic and travel updates from across Sussex and Surrey on Monday, November 3.

AA Traffic News reported two collisions, which were still ongoing at 8.30am.

The traffic information service reported slow traffic following an RTC on the A275 – ‘both ways near Cooksbridge station’ in East Sussex.

Meanwhile, an AA report for Handcross in West Sussex read: “Crash, two cars involved and people slowing to look at crash on B2110 both ways at Horsham Road.”

These came after an earlier incident in Rudgwick – a village and civil parish in the Horsham district. Sussex Traffic Watch – on X (formerly Twitter) – reported that there was a possible collision on the A281. The road has since reopened in both directions.

There is said to be slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle on the A264 – both ways between Tollgate Hill and M23 J11 (Pease Pottage).

In Chichester, delays are said to be increasing on Portfield roundabout – westbound towards the A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).

In Worthing, the AA reported queueing traffic on Ardsheal Road – both ways between South Farm Road and Rectory Gardens. Delays are in the construction area.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that ‘roadworks with temporary lights’ are in place outside Worthing Fire Station, adding: “Expect delays.”

The social media traffic information page also reported: “The Ridge at Hastings: Roadworks with temporary lights causing delays on both approaches.”

In Storrington, the AA reported: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A24 northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike. Average speed ten mph.”

Over in Surrey, there are delays in the Cobham area and in Chertsey.

The AA reported: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A245 Portsmouth Road Eastbound between A245 and Bridge Way. Average speed ten mph.

"Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow) and J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey). Average speed 20 mph.”

On the railway line, overrunning engineering works meant that a key line was blocked for longer than planned.

Southern Rail reported at 5.20am: “All lines are currently blocked between Hastings and Bexhill as a result of overnight engineering works not being finished on time.

“As it stands, no trains can run through this area in either direction until further notice.

“This could affect your journey if you are travelling on any of the below routes, in either direction

- Ashford International - Eastbourne

- Hastings - London Victoria

- Hastings/Ore - Brighton.”

Trains that run on these routes were subject to ‘short notice alterations’ and cancellations. Passengers were told they ‘may need to use an alternative route’.

Southern Rail added: “If you are travelling through the below area this morning, please allow 30 minutes additionally to travel.”

At 6.11am, a travel update read: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation