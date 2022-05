Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision between a Volvo and a Toyota in Silverdale Road today at 8.45am (Wednesday, May 11).

A police spokesperson said, “An occupant of one of the vehicles involved was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.

“The road was temporarily blocked whilst the vehicles were removed and the road was cleared. It has since re-opened.”

Collision in Eastbourne