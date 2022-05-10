Thefts from Eastbourne vehicles reported to police

Officers said they are investigating the thefts which took place last weekend - mainly in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 8).

Sussex Police said PCSO Williams has been visiting the victims of these thefts and has been speaking with residents while seeking and viewing CCTV footage.

PSCO Williams added, “I have established that the vehicles concerned have not had any force used to enter them in order to steal possessions.

Eastbourne seafront and pier SUS-210807-133929001

“CCTV has been obtained that shows two potential suspects checking vehicle doors and simply opening any unlocked doors.

“Whilst we do not dismiss community theories that technology has been used to unlock the cars, it does not appear to be the case on this occasion.

“I recommend vehicle owners remove valuables from their vehicles and to double-check they have locked their vehicles – it is very easy to forget to lock cars or accidentally hit the unlock button when leaving key fobs in pockets.”

If you have any information or have had your vehicle broken into please contact police online or by calling 101 and asking for your report to be passed to PCSO Williams of Eastbourne.