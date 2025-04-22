Two-vehicle collision on A21 outside St Leonards
Part of the A21 in East Sussex is blocked this evening (Tuesday, April 22) due to a collision.
According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 4pm.
There are reports of slow traffic and congestion.
The incident happened on the A21 just outside St Leonards in Westfield.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A21 Kent Street both ways from B2244 Paygate Road to Bluemans Lane.”
We will have more as we get it.