Major upgrade work on an Uckfield bus station has started, East Sussex County Council has said.

The council said the work, which began on Monday, August 5, will improve facilities and increase capacity for the site off Bell Lane.

The council said the site will benefit from modern bus shelters with wireless charging points, enhanced real time information, improved street lighting and a new cycle shelter.

Visit live.eastsussexhighways.com/highway-schemes/uckfield-bus-station to find out more.

Major upgrade work on an Uckfield bus station off Bell Lane started on Monday, August 5. Photo: East Sussex County Council

Councillor Claire Dowling, ESCC's lead member for transport and environment, said: “Transforming the current bus station into a new mobility hub will improve connectivity between public transport services, making it easier for people to travel around the county and encouraging greater use of bus services.”

ESCC said it is working with Balfour Beatty Living Places, Wealden District Council and Uckfield Town Council to make the improvements, which are funded through development contributions and the East Sussex Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

The council added that the scheme will include: a new loading bay, a new footpath; benches and planters; and crossing points along the south side of Bell Walk. The new bus stop roofs will have ‘drought-tolerant plants’, the council said, to help improve air quality.

The bus station will be closed for three weeks from Monday, August 12, and will be partially open for the rest of the work. Temporary bus stops will be in operation in Bell Lane while the main bus station is closed.

Mrs Dowling said: “On a scheme of this scale, disruption is inevitable, but our contractors are working hard to ensure that is kept to a minimum including using alternative materials that save time and reduce carbon emissions and carrying out multiple operations on the site at the same time. Our contractors have also organised work to avoid having any impact on two major Uckfield events – the carnival and bonfire procession and Weald in the Field.”

The council said the project will introduce new Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) too, which will to better manage parking and vehicle movements in and around the bus station. The work should be finished by early October.