Plumpton College has announced that work is underway to build a new Veterinary Nursing & Therapies Centre as part of the South East Institute of Technology.

The college said this £4.4million project will redevelop the Animal Management and Veterinary Training Centres with up-to-date specialist facilities.

These will include an Animal Education Centre, a new clinical training suite, virtual dissection tables and new classrooms. Visit www.plumpton.ac.uk.

Deputy principal James Hibbert said: “This exciting development continues the £22m investment into our future-focussed campus. As we move towards delivery of T Level programmes at the college, we hope to continue our investment into growing our already impressive animal collection to give students the opportunity to further develop their species knowledge and practice. This could include otters, red squirrels, lemurs, meerkats, and other exotic mammals.”

Plumpton College said work is underway to build a new Veterinary Nursing & Therapies Centre as part of the South East Institute of Technology (artist's impression)

The college said the centre will have new canine facilities including a hydrotherapy suite with a hydrotherapy pool, underwater treadmill and consultation rooms. Public visitors will be able to bring their dogs into a ‘fully commercial clinic’, said the college, which will introduce real-world customer scenarios to students.

The college said the centre is one part of a wider investment programme through the Institute of Technology, which have been formed across the country England to enhance the employment chances of young people. The college said it is refurbishing its glasshouses in Horticulture, as well as redeveloping its commercial winery modernising production facilities and enhancing audio-visual equipment in the new AgriFood Centre for rural businesses.

A college spokesperson said: "It will transform this part of the estate to showcase modern, industry-leading practical resources and further enhances our student’s employability when they complete their studies. Plumpton College is the leading provider of Veterinary Nursing Training across the South East and in the top five per cent of providers nationally, known for its work with employers and businesses within the veterinary sector.”

They added: “This campus development will allow the college to continue to expand training and education within the field to offer programmes for other allied professionals within the industry.”

The new Veterinary Nursing & Therapies Centre and Institute of Technology facilities are set to open in January 2025. There is a college open event on September 26 (5pm-7:30pm).