At 11.47am this (Tuesday, July 19) morning, the temperature reached 39.1°C in neighbouring village Charlwood, surpassing the previous national record of 38.7°C set at Cambridge Botanic Garden in 2019.

Temperatures in the UK have since topped 40°C, with a recording of 40.2°C taken at Heathrow Airport at 12.50pm today, according to early Met Office data.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Gatwick Airport said: “The current heat conditions have not caused any issues on the airport’s runway or airfield, nor have they caused any flights to be impacted.

The record-breaking levels of heat have ‘not caused any issues’ at Gatwick, according to an airport spokesperson. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

“In terms of mitigation measures, we continue to regularly assess our runway and airfield infrastructure to ensure safety and compliance of the airport operation.”

Flights were suspended at Luton Airport due to a runway defect caused by Monday (July 18)’s high temperatures.

The damage occurred as the Met Office issued the first-ever red extreme heat warning for the UK.