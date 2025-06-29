Hot weather is expected to cause disruption to rail services in Sussex this week.

Network Rail, Southern, Thameslink, and Gatwick Express, are advising passengers to check before they travel on Monday (June 30) and Tuesday (July 1) this week.

With temperatures expected to soar, speed restrictions will be put in place on both days.

To keep trains running at these lower speeds, a revised timetable is being introduced which is summarised online at each train operator’s website.

A speed restriction will be in place from East Croydon to Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “With temperatures set to soar as forecast by the Met Office, speed restrictions have to be imposed across large parts of the network to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We’re sorry but this means we won’t be able to run as many trains as normal and journeys will take longer.

"Trains that are running will also be much busier. If you are able to work from home then that may be your best option.

“If you do take the train, then please remember to take a bottle of water and if you begin to feel unwell, seek help at the next station and speak to station staff. Pulling emergency alarms onboard may delay us getting help to you.”

Where in Sussex will be affected?

Southern Rail said a speed restriction will be in place between East Croydon and Burgess Hill.

This means journeys to or from Brighton and the coastal areas which travel via Burgess Hill and East Croydon may see journey times increased by up to 10 minutes.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Trains will be busier than usual, in particular on routes to the coast throughout the day.

"Gatwick Express services will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport only.

“Southern services that run from London Victoria and Littlehampton via Hove will now terminate at West Worthing, and then restart from Worthing back to London Victoria.”

Why are speed restrictions being put in place?

Slowing down trains is the safest way to keep services running and prevent more serious delays or damage to infrastructure, according to Southern Rail.

The Southern spokesperson added: “Railway tracks can heat up to 50 degrees and risk buckling, which is unsafe for trains to pass over.

"By slowing trains down, they exert lower forces on the track, reducing the chance of this happening.”

How long will the restrictions last?

Southern Rail said the restriction will be implemented between the hours of 10am and 7pm on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, visit: www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/.