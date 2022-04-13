Warnings issued as police crack down on anti-social driving in Eastbourne

Last week Sussex Police launched its spring-summer Operation Downsway campaign – which will see officers providing a high visibility presence across anti-social driving hot spots in and around Eastbourne.
Police said they spoke to drivers and residents by Beachy Head, a known area for anti-social driving, on the weekend to gain a better understanding of local concerns.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We also deployed our SIDs (speed indicator devices) to highlight drivers’ speed behaviour in the National Park area.
“An unmarked police vehicle also patrolled the National Park area and stopped several vehicles. A number of section 59 warnings were issued.”
A section 59 warning is issued to drivers of vehicles that police believe are being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.
The spokesperson added, “We are still seeing too many distracted, dangerous and inconsiderate drivers on our roads.
“The public in Eastbourne are telling us that they feel they cannot use the roads safely or enjoy where they live because of a small minority who drive anti-socially - our recently launched campaign aims to change this and help us work together to target and tackle this issue.”
Residents have been urged to report anti-social driving and speeding to police either online or via 101.
In an emergency always call 999.
Eastbourne councillor resigns from property company after it’s criticised for alleged 113 per cent fee rise