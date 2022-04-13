Warnings issued as police crack down on anti-social driving in Eastbourne

Last week Sussex Police launched its spring-summer Operation Downsway campaign – which will see officers providing a high visibility presence across anti-social driving hot spots in and around Eastbourne.

Police said they spoke to drivers and residents by Beachy Head, a known area for anti-social driving, on the weekend to gain a better understanding of local concerns.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We also deployed our SIDs (speed indicator devices) to highlight drivers’ speed behaviour in the National Park area.

Last week police launched its spring-summer Operation Downsway campaign. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220413-081823001

“An unmarked police vehicle also patrolled the National Park area and stopped several vehicles. A number of section 59 warnings were issued.”

A section 59 warning is issued to drivers of vehicles that police believe are being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.

The spokesperson added, “We are still seeing too many distracted, dangerous and inconsiderate drivers on our roads.

“The public in Eastbourne are telling us that they feel they cannot use the roads safely or enjoy where they live because of a small minority who drive anti-socially - our recently launched campaign aims to change this and help us work together to target and tackle this issue.”

Police said they spoke to drivers and residents by Beachy Head to gain a better understanding of local concerns. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220413-081833001

Residents have been urged to report anti-social driving and speeding to police either online or via 101.