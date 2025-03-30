West Sussex and Surrey among the UK’s 10 worst counties for road collisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex and Surrey have been named among the UK’s 10 worst counties for road collisions, according to new research.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNAP, the digital solutions provider for international mobility, conducted an analysis of data from the Department for Transport to establish the most hazardous counties for drivers in Great Britain.

Surrey and West Sussex have been ranked the second and seven most hazardous counties for motorists, according to new research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey had a staggering average of 3,148 collisions per years, while West Sussex averaged 1,865 collisions per year.

West Sussex and Surrey have been named among the UK’s 10 worst counties for road collisions, according to new research. Picture by Mike Mareen - stock.adobe.com

Overall, Kent was named Great Britain’s most hazardous county for drivers, with an average of 3,791 collisions per year, followed by Surrey in second place, with Essex taking third with 2,585 collisions per years.

When examining HGVs, Surrey took third place among the most hazardous in Great Britain followed by Lincolnshire in second, with Kent ranking number one for the most dangerous roads with an average of 42.1 road collisions reported annually over the past decade.

Matthew Bellamy, managing director at SNAP, said: “HGV driver safety is an absolute priority within the haulage industry, so it is crucial that we focus on this during the winter months when roads are more dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Great Britain ranking in the top 10 most hazardous countries for drivers in Europe, the haulage industry must ensure that we are addressing these statistics and focusing on driver safety.

“We hope that by using our platform to raise awareness of these alarming statistics this will encourage haulage leaders to put extra measures in place to help reduce these numbers and keep their drivers safe.”