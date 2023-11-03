BREAKING
West Sussex fire crews rescue person from car stuck in a ditch

West Sussex fire crews responded after a car ended up in a ditch on Thursday (November 2).
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
The emergency services rushed to an incident on Bracklesham Lane in Bracklesham around 1.15pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on X (formerly Twitter): “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on Bracklesham Lane in Bracklesham. Please avoid the area.”

In an update on Friday morning, the fire service confirmed it attended a road traffic collision ‘involving one car’.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Selsey and Chichester to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that the car had come off the road and entered a ditch.

"Crews safely rescued one person from the vehicle and fortunately there were no injuries.”

The fire service urged all motorists to ‘plan ahead when travelling and anticipate hazards on the road’ – including standing water and fallen trees – as ‘further heavy rain is expected into the weekend’.

The incident came on an already-busy day for the emergency services after Sussex coastal areas were hit by Storm Ciarán.

Follow all the latest updates on our Facebook pages and at sussexworld.co.uk/news.

