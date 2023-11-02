BREAKING
Storm Ciarán: Live updates as schools across the county close, trees fall and shopkeepers clear flooded drains as heavy rain and string winds hit county

Sussex has been hit by Storm Ciarán this morning.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:04 GMT
The weekend saw the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.

And on Thursday morning Storm Ciarán hit seeing strong winds and heavy rain affect travel and schools. You can see all the updates including videos and pictures in our live blog below.

All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.

Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county

10:30 GMT

Storm Ciarán in Worthing: roads flooded and ice rink battered by gales

Storm Ciarán’s effects were felt in Worthing this morning, with people out trying to clear flood water.

People were seen helping clear drains in South Farm Road, with cars making their way through the floodwater.

And the marquee covering Worthing’s ice rink was battered by gales overnight, with window panels blown over and the tarpaulin ‘walls’ damaged.

More pictures here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-in-worthing-roads-flooded-and-ice-rink-battered-by-gales-4394567

10:06 GMT

Storm Ciarán: Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed as a result of storm damage or flooding

West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that are closed as a result of storm damage or flooding following the severe weather.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/storm-ciaran-here-are-the-roads-in-west-sussex-that-have-been-closed-as-a-result-of-storm-damage-or-flooding-4394629

09:41 GMT

Storm Ciarán: Eastbourne roads blocked by fallen trees

Two roads in Eastbourne have been blocked by fallen trees as Storm Ciarán hits the town. Full details here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/storm-ciaran-eastbourne-roads-blocked-by-fallen-trees-4394584

08:43 GMTUpdated 08:43 GMT

From Shaun Hill: “Picture of tree down narrowly missing our neighbours house down the path leading to Brookfields Park in Littlehampton"

08:40 GMTUpdated 08:43 GMT

Local shopkeepers clearing drains in South Farm Road, Worthing

08:38 GMT

Ice Rink battered

08:00 GMT

Storm Ciarán: Here are the schools in West Sussex that will be closed or will open later

Here are the schools in West Sussex that will be closed or have changed their opening hours amid Storm Ciarán. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/education/storm-ciaran-here-are-the-schools-in-west-sussex-that-will-be-closed-or-will-open-later-4394499

07:47 GMT

Storm Ciarán: This is how you can ensure you can stay safe during the strong winds and heavy rains

Strong winds and heavy rains from Storm Ciarán are expected throughout today (Thursday, November 2). The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and the potential for some structural damage.

Environment Agency flood warnings are also in place in parts of West Sussex.

This is West Sussex County Council’s advice:

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-this-is-how-you-can-ensure-you-can-stay-safe-during-the-strong-winds-and-heavy-rains-4394494

07:44 GMT

Storm Ciaran footage at West St Leonards, East Sussex, at 7am on November 2 2023

07:41 GMT

Storm Ciaran hits Sussex

