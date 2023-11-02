Sussex has been hit by Storm Ciarán this morning.

The weekend saw the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.

And on Thursday morning Storm Ciarán hit seeing strong winds and heavy rain affect travel and schools. You can see all the updates including videos and pictures in our live blog below.

