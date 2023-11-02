Storm Ciarán: Live updates as schools across the county close, trees fall and shopkeepers clear flooded drains as heavy rain and string winds hit county
The weekend saw the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.
And on Thursday morning Storm Ciarán hit seeing strong winds and heavy rain affect travel and schools. You can see all the updates including videos and pictures in our live blog below.
Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county
Storm Ciarán in Worthing: roads flooded and ice rink battered by gales
Storm Ciarán’s effects were felt in Worthing this morning, with people out trying to clear flood water.
People were seen helping clear drains in South Farm Road, with cars making their way through the floodwater.
And the marquee covering Worthing’s ice rink was battered by gales overnight, with window panels blown over and the tarpaulin ‘walls’ damaged.
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-in-worthing-roads-flooded-and-ice-rink-battered-by-gales-4394567
Storm Ciarán: Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed as a result of storm damage or flooding
West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that are closed as a result of storm damage or flooding following the severe weather.
Storm Ciarán: Eastbourne roads blocked by fallen trees
Two roads in Eastbourne have been blocked by fallen trees as Storm Ciarán hits the town. Full details here
From Shaun Hill: “Picture of tree down narrowly missing our neighbours house down the path leading to Brookfields Park in Littlehampton"
Local shopkeepers clearing drains in South Farm Road, Worthing
Ice Rink battered
Storm Ciarán: Here are the schools in West Sussex that will be closed or will open later
Here are the schools in West Sussex that will be closed or have changed their opening hours amid Storm Ciarán. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/education/storm-ciaran-here-are-the-schools-in-west-sussex-that-will-be-closed-or-will-open-later-4394499
Storm Ciarán: This is how you can ensure you can stay safe during the strong winds and heavy rains
Strong winds and heavy rains from Storm Ciarán are expected throughout today (Thursday, November 2). The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and the potential for some structural damage.
Environment Agency flood warnings are also in place in parts of West Sussex.
This is West Sussex County Council’s advice: