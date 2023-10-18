BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

West Sussex railway delays explained amid incident between Barnham and Horsham

A ‘fault’ has been blamed for railway delays in West Sussex today (Wednesday, October 18).
By Sam Morton
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) at 11am that trains were being delayed in West Sussex.

"Due to a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Horsham services running through these stations may be delayed,” a statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Please check journey planners and station information boards, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Most Popular
Southern Rail train. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSouthern Rail train. Photo: Stock image / National World
Southern Rail train. Photo: Stock image / National World

In an update at 12.15pm, Southern said disruption caused by the fault ‘has now ended’, adding: “Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

This follows two other incidents on the railway, which caused major disruption on Tuesday night.

Trains were disrupted for more than three hours after a shopping trolley was ‘thrown onto the tracks’ between Eastbourne and Hastings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trains between Sussex and the capital were also delayed after a major London station had to be evacuated.

Watch the video at the top of the page to find out how you can claim money back for rail delays.

Related topics:BarnhamSouthern RailTrainsEastbourneHastingsLondon