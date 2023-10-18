West Sussex railway delays explained amid incident between Barnham and Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) at 11am that trains were being delayed in West Sussex.
"Due to a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Horsham services running through these stations may be delayed,” a statement read.
"Please check journey planners and station information boards, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”
In an update at 12.15pm, Southern said disruption caused by the fault ‘has now ended’, adding: “Services are no longer affected by this problem.”
This follows two other incidents on the railway, which caused major disruption on Tuesday night.
Trains were disrupted for more than three hours after a shopping trolley was ‘thrown onto the tracks’ between Eastbourne and Hastings.
Trains between Sussex and the capital were also delayed after a major London station had to be evacuated.
Watch the video at the top of the page to find out how you can claim money back for rail delays.