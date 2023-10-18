A ‘fault’ has been blamed for railway delays in West Sussex today (Wednesday, October 18).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) at 11am that trains were being delayed in West Sussex.

"Due to a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Horsham services running through these stations may be delayed,” a statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please check journey planners and station information boards, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Southern Rail train. Photo: Stock image / National World

In an update at 12.15pm, Southern said disruption caused by the fault ‘has now ended’, adding: “Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

This follows two other incidents on the railway, which caused major disruption on Tuesday night.

Trains were disrupted for more than three hours after a shopping trolley was ‘thrown onto the tracks’ between Eastbourne and Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains between Sussex and the capital were also delayed after a major London station had to be evacuated.