West Sussex train delays after Southern report ‘signalling fault’ in Amberley area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Southern has warned train passengers that there are delays to railway services today (Saturday, September 28).

The company announced on X at 10.36am that Network Rail are still investigating a signalling fault in the Amberley area from earlier.

They said: “Services will continue to experience delay and short term alterations until these issues can be rectified. Please continue to check your journey before arriving at the station and allow extra time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern first reported the issue at 6.44am, saying: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel, trains are running at a reduced speed.”

Southern has warned train passengers that there are delays to railway services today

They said at 7.49am: “Services that run from London Victoria/Horsham to Portsmouth Harbour and Bognor Regis will divide at Barnham instead of Horsham, and will stop at all stations between Horsham and Barnham. You can travel using your normal route this morning, but please allow some extra time for your journey – we’d advise an extra 10-15 minutes.”

People can check their service at www.southernrailway.com/Travel-information/Plan-your-journey/live-departures-and-arrivals.

Southern added at 9am: “Services from London Victoria/Horsham to Portsmouth Harbour and Bognor Regis will no longer divide at Horsham, and will instead run to Bognor Regis only. For journeys to/from Portsmouth Harbour and stations between Portsmouth Harbour and Chichester, you'll need to change trains at Barnham. We'd advise allowing an extra 30 minutes travel time to account for this. As an alternative, you can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following: South Western Railway services between Southampton, Portsmouth, Clapham Junction and London Waterloo. Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route, including for travel via Hove.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UPDATE: At 2pm Southern said: “Attempts to resolve this signalling issue have unfortunately been unsuccessful. This issue is expected to continue impacting services until later this evening. We apologise for any disruption this has caused your journey.”