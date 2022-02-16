Tribute to Bexhill cyclist who died in collision while training for time trial

John Mankelow, 73, from Bexhill, was cycling on the A259 Marsh Road at around 10.40am on Saturday, February 5, when he was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van. Police said he sadly died at the scene from his injuries, and are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

John’s family have issued a statement, saying: “He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, his greatest passion outside of his family was cycling which he enjoyed with all his daughters and he was training for a time trial at the time of the incident.”

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220502-151042001

He is survived by his wife Ann Mankelow, and his three daughters Jane McKenzie, Sarah Britton and Kate Thomas.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which took place shortly before 10.40am on the eastbound carriageway near the Pevensey roundabout on the A259. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw the van at or near the side of the road between 10.30am and 10.50am.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Simplify.”

Emergency services at the scene of the incident. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220502-134234001

