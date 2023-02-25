Tributes paid to woman sadly found dead in Sussex today

Many on Facebook have been leaving messages of tribute to a woman who was sadly found dead in Sussex today (Saturday, February 25).

The body of a woman was found in area near Tortington Lane in Arundel. The discovery follows the search for 62-year-old Laurel Aldridge who went missing from her home in Walberton, near Arundel on Tuesday February 14.

Police have yet to confirm who the dead woman is.

People on Facebook have begun paying warm tribute to the woman.

Police stock image

"Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family. Rest in paradise you beautiful lady.”

"So sorry for your loss, my thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult time.”

"I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts with you at this devastating and heart breaking time. May she rest in peace. Sending love.

”Condolences to you all at this sad sad time. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

"Absolutely heart breaking so sorry for your loss and sending lots of love to you all as a family RIP lovely lady.”

