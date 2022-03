Police officers and paramedics were called to reports of a collision in London Road, Arundel, shortly before 7am this morning (Thursday, March 17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police have said two vehicles were involved in the collision. One has blocked the road and the second has left the carriageway.

Sussex Police

A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of one of the vehicles is to be checked by the ambulance service for potentially minor injuries.”