Two field fires have broken out at Turners Hill this afternoon (Thursday, August 11), West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.

But a WSFRS spokesperson said that about 40 acres of grassland had been destroyed by one of the fires.

WSFRS told this newspaper at 2.45pm that they were dealing with two separate field fires at Selsfield Road.

A spokesperson said: “Both fires involve combine harvesters and crops.”

They said firefighters were working hard to surround the fires and bring them under control and urged people to avoid the area.

The fire service also recommended that nearby residents close their doors and windows because of the large amount of smoke in the area.

One WSFRS spokesperson said on Twitter: “The fires are causing large smoke plume,s which can be seen from several miles away.”

The most recent WSFRS update on Twitter was at 3.37pm and said: “All crews are now being stood down and @EGFireRescue (East Grinstead Fire Station) will be retuning later on to carry out re-inspections.

“In the current conditions it’s vital that we’re made aware of fires as soon as they happen, so a huge thank you to everyone who called 999.”

Turners Hill Fire Station recently announced that the Met Office’s Fire Severity Index is ‘exceptional’ for most of West Sussex this weekend.

They recommend that people avoid open fires (including bonfires), extinguish cigarettes properly, take litter home (especially glass) and call 999 if they see a fire.