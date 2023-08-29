These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far this afternoon (Tuesday, August 29) – including multiple easyJet and British Airways flights.

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS

9.45am – easyJet flight from Belfast International – EZY824 – CANCELLED

10.30am – easyJet flight from Nantes – EZY8446 – CANCELLED

10.50am - easyJet flight from Pisa – EZY8316 – CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474 – CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY6580 – CANCELLED

London Gatwick passengers on the skybridge. Picture: London Gatwick

11.10am – easyJet flight from Venice – EZY8294 – CANCELLED

11.20am – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8630 – CANCELLED

11.25am – easyJet flight from Milan Malpensa – EZY8304 – CANCELLED

11.35am – easyJet flight from Milan Bergamo – EZY8292 – CANCELLED

11.50am – easyJet flight from Marseille – EZY8440 – CANCELLED

12.05pm – easyJet flight from Glasgow – EZY862 – CANCELLED

12.05pm – easyJet flight from Naples – EZY8340 – CANCELLED

12.10pm – easyJet flight from Copenhagen – EZY8720 – CANCELLED

12.10pm – easyJet flight from Madrid – EZY8020 – CANCELLED

1.50pm – easyJet flight from Olbia – EZY6468 – CANCELLED

2pm – easyJet flight from Athens – EZY8182 – CANCELLED

3.25pm – TUI flight from Kos – TOM4263 – CANCELLED

9.45pm – Omniblu flight from Lagos – OMB7402 – CANCELLED

ARRIVALS

9.40am – Ryanair flight to Shannon – FR1183 – DELAYED 3pm

10.25am – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2826 – DELAYED 11.25am

11am – Freebird Airlines flight to Antalya – FH1588 – DELAYED 12pm

11am – British Airways flight to Las Vegas – BA2277 – DELAYED 2.35pm

11.10am – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY875 – DELAYED 12.35pm

11.20am – China Southern Airlines flight to Wuhan – CZ874 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.35am – China Eastern Airlines flight to Shanghai – MU202 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.10pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY801 – DELAYED 1.30pm

12.25pm – American Airlines flight to Tampa – AA6211 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.25pm – British Airways flight to Tampa – BA2167 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.25pm – Iberia flight to Tampa – IB4683 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.30pm – easyJet flight to Innsbruck – EZY8695 – DELAYED 2pm

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Cancun – BA2203 – DELAYED 3.15pm

2pm – TUI flight to Fuerteventura – BY5256 – DELAYED 7.15pm

3pm – British Airways flight to Mahon – BA2566 – DELAYED 3.31pm

4.25pm – TUI flight to Tenerife – BY5236 – DELAYED 7.55pm

8.35pm – TUI flight to Dalaman – TOM626 – DELAYED 9pm

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Why were multiple flights cancelled or delayed at Gatwick Airport on Bank Holiday Monday?

The UK's air traffic control system was hit by a network failure on Bank Holiday Monday, causing multiple ‘delays and cancellations’ at Gatwick Airport.

National Air Traffic Controllers said they experienced a technical issue, resulting in flight delays.

Thousands of passengers were said to be stranded at airports – including some sat on their planes unable to take-off. Passengers were reportedly unable to get into the UK on Bank Holiday Monday. Click here to read more.

Planning application to bring Northern Runway into use alongside Main Runway accepted for detailed examination

London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18-months.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”