University of Chichester Baroque Orchestra joins with Red Priest

The University of Chichester Baroque Orchestra returns to St John’s Chapel for another performance with Red Priest, sponsored by Chichester Music Society, in a combined performance of Bach’s monumental Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.

The concert will be on Tuesday, April 8 at 7.30pm in St John’s Chapel, 5 St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Tickets £15, free for students and faculty staff https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-music-society/university-baroque-orchestra-with-red-priest/e-eyrmkz

Red Priest are Piers Adams – recorder; Julia Bishop – violin; Angela East – cello; and David Wright – harpsichord. Under the title Truly, Madly, Baroque, the concert will include works by Vivaldi, Bach, Handel, Telemann, Corelli and Purcell.

Spokeswoman Meg Hamilton said: “Red Priest – recently described in the New York Times as ‘the wildly virtuosic little band’ – has been at the cutting edge of baroque music performance for over a quarter of a century. Formed in 1997 by recorder virtuoso Piers Adams, together with violinist Julia Bishop, cellist Angela East and the late Julian Rhodes, harpsichord (a role filled since 2011 by David Wright) – and named after the original ‘red priest’ Antonio Vivaldi – the quartet has developed a truly unique style, combining high-energy performance, boundary crossing arrangements and theatrical presentation, delighting audiences across the globe.

“Although based in the UK, where they are long established favourites amongst promoters and public alike, Red Priest has crossed the Atlantic for over 50 coast-to-coast tours of America, Mexico, Cuba and Canada, as well as performing in prestigious festivals in almost every European country, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Lebanon, Japan, China, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. The group has given numerous radio and TV broadcasts, including a fly-on-the-wall documentary for The South Bank Show in 2005, which attracted a million viewers.”