Unwrap your new home this Christmas: How to make your move in time for the festive season

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes is urging buyers who are ready to move to consider looking at its Ecclesden Park development on Water Lane in Angmering, West Sussex.

With the homebuying and moving process taking as little as four weeks with David Wilson Homes for buyers who are chain free, there are a number of new homes available for a move before Christmas Day.

Ecclesden Park offers a desirable collection of homes set amongst a backdrop of 6.5 acres of open space alongside three play areas, with three and four-bedroom homes remaining.

Nestled in a quintessential English village, Ecclesden Park is appealing to a range of buyers looking to settle in the countryside.

Ideal for families and second steppers alike, there are a select number of detached homes ready to move into before Christmas, eligible under the existing stamp duty threshold, meaning buyers could save potentially thousands of pounds by purchasing now. These include the three-bedroom Hadley, with three double bedrooms and a utility room downstairs, and the four-bedroom Holden, which includes a garage, downstairs office and solar panels.

Alex Dowling, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “For buyers looking to move into their new home before Christmas it's really important that you have your ducks in a row, and that you've thought of solutions for any paperwork hurdles that could hold up your move. The reality is that chainless buyers will have more chance of a swift move as they’re less dependent on other factors - generally that will encompass both first-time buyers and cash buyers. And of course, one huge advantage of buying new build is that it helps to create these chain-free opportunities.

“For buyers that are ready to move now and have everything in order, they could be waking up on Christmas morning in their brand-new home – or even hosting their very first Christmas!”

To help facilitate a stress-free move before Christmas, David Wilson Homes has a number of homebuying schemes available for buyers which include:

Movemaker: Also known as assisted move, Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes will help you arrange the sale of your existing home and pay the estate agent fees.

Part Exchange: Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes will buy your current home from you, giving you peace of mind of having a guaranteed buyer and ensuring you avoid the hassle of being in a property chain.

Key Worker Deposit Scheme: A contribution of £1,000 towards your deposit for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price. The scheme is available to a wide range of key workers, from those in public service roles such as the NHS, education, police or fire service, alongside those employed by the RNLI and foster carers.

Deposit Boost: For buyers with a 10% deposit, the scheme could boost your deposit by a further 5%.

Parent Power: For first time buyers benefiting from the Bank of Mum and Dad, David Wilson Homes could match your parents’ contribution up to a maximum of 5% of the purchase price to help affordability. Ecclesden Park will consist of 122 private and 53 affordable homes. All homes have been built with sustainability in mind, ensuring that a new David Wilson home is up to 63% cheaper to run, meaning buyers could save up to £2,200 per year on energy bills.

A select number of properties offering access to electric vehicle charging points as well as benefiting from photovoltaic (PV) panels. A number of the properties will house integrated custom-design swift bricks and sparrow nest boxes, with the wider site also home to several hedgehog highways and tawny owl and kestrel nest boxes.

Currently available at David Wilson Homes’ Ecclesden Park is a collection of three and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £459,995 for a three-bedroom home ready to move into for Christmas.