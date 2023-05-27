Edit Account-Sign Out
Vehicle fire outside Durrington Cemetery sparks emergency response

A vehicle caught fire outside Durrington Cemetery in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 27).
By Sam Morton
Published 27th May 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 17:26 BST

Firefighters received a call just after 4am to ‘reports of a fire involving a small vehicle’ on Findon Road, Worthing.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said Joint Fire Control deployed two crews from Worthing Fire station to the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel."

Firefighters received a call just after 4am to 'reports of a fire involving a small vehicle' on Findon Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Firefighters received a call just after 4am to ‘reports of a fire involving a small vehicle’ on Findon Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire service said its last crew left the scene at 5.20am.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said Joint Fire Control deployed two crews from Worthing Fire station to the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said Joint Fire Control deployed two crews from Worthing Fire station to the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
