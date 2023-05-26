A video games designer from Worthing has said she ‘didn’t really intend on trying to impress’ after becoming the first contestant to leave the Great British Sewing Bee.

The BBC One show sees amateur sewers take on challenges as they compete to be named Britain's best home sewer. The programme is back for a ninth series and started on Wednesday (May 24) at 9pm.

The first contestant to leave the show was Catherine Woolley – a senior games designer living in Worthing.

During the last of three challenges in episode one, the 34-year-old ran out of time and presented her garment with safety pins. An emotional Catherine looked visibly upset on screen was consoled by her fellow competitors.

Catherine said: “Even though I had failures in two of the three challenges I took part in I had so much fun during them, working alongside the other bees, helping out each other and getting the chance to take part I really enjoyed them all. Just ignore the tears. They’re because I feel I’m letting people down.”

Catherine was named among the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Breakthrough Brits in 2015. She has also served as a juror for the Games Awards and attended BAFTA Young Game Designers events – seeking to inspire the next generation of developers.

On why she took part in the programme, Catherine said: “I feel like I wanted to prove to myself that I can try a scary thing. Usually it’s the things we don’t try that we regret, so I thought I’d go for it.

"Perhaps allow some to see that people from all backgrounds or looks can be into sewing and to not judge a book by its cover. I didn’t really intend on trying to impress as it’s not necessarily something I strive towards.

Taking part in the series is Catherine Woolley, 34, who is a senior games designer living in Worthing. Photo: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

"I think it was more to prove to myself that I was good at what I do. In all honesty I just wanted some nice compliments I guess if anything from the judges [fashion designers Esme Young and Patrick Grant]. I felt my style is more Esme than Patrick.”

To make a good first impression to the judges, the 12 contestants took part in three challenges with a ‘classics with a twist’ theme. They had to follow the pattern for a twist top, before transforming old office wear into something quirky and, finally, had to create cut-out made-to-measure dresses for models.

“I mean walking into the room for the first time was nerve wracking,” Catherine said afterwards. “But it was also so amazing seeing everyone’s boards and what photos and trinkets they had on them.

"I was really fearing the transformation challenge the most, and during it I wasn’t really feeling it at first, but once I got into it I really had fun, which really surprised me.

The BBC One show sees amateur sewers take on challenges as they compete to be named Britain's best home sewer. The programme is is back for a ninth series, starting next Wednesday (May 24) at 9pm. Photo: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

"I think the idea of solving a clothing based puzzle on the fly with no prep and hardly any time at all and usually with some very bizarre items was definitely my biggest fear for coming on the Sewing Bee.”

On the lessons learned from her experience and what she plans to do next, Catherine said: “To be myself, do what I want and don’t let others ever make me think otherwise. And know it’s ok to spend time on things. That and I’m taking away 11 amazing new friends.