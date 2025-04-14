Very first Made in Sussex Film Festival set to light up the screen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The very first Made in Sussex Film Festival is set to light up the screen with a powerful line-up of films that put Sussex stories front and centre.

Running from April 25-27 at the Depot Cinema in Lewes, the festival celebrates the creativity and craft of film-makers working in, around, and inspired by the region.

Tickets are on sale now: https://madeinsussex.org

“From urgent documentaries to poetic dramas, this year’s selection showcases the richness of local storytelling in all its forms,” says spokesman Chris Gape.

“This year’s feature film line-up includes six stand-out titles: Finally Nearly Getting There, where two strangers on a car share to a wedding find unexpected connection and the possibility of change; The Forest in Me, a quietly powerful reflection on uncertainty, love, and human connection; Splinter, a chilling portrait of grief, isolation, and the terror of being watched by something unseen; Leave No Trace Brighton, a dynamic and polished documentary about a volunteer-led group fighting coastal waste and exposing the impact of commercial fishing; The Captain, in which a retired sea captain under house arrest forms an unlikely friendship with his Greek caregiver; and Fright, an homage to 1950s horror cinema, where a young woman haunted by a sinister black hand teeters on the edge of madness inside a gothic mansion.

“The shorts programme is equally bold and wide-ranging. It includes The Dog in the Long Grass, First Sight, and Just Plain Ben, each offering fresh perspectives on personal change and connection. Also screening are Market Values, Women's Voices, Messiah, Mirror Mirror, Nocturnal, Shouting at the Sea, Travels at Home, The Waiter, The Scientist and Jenny, and Wired. Together, they form a vivid and often surprising portrait of Sussex life—from seaside towns to suburban bedrooms.”

Chris added: “In a major boost for regional filmmakers, the festival’s Best Director Award comes with a £10,000 grant to fund the winner’s next Sussex-based film. Sponsored by Clear Futures, the award is a commitment to supporting bold new voices in local cinema.

Charlotte Cordingley, CEO of Clear Futures, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Made in Sussex, supporting local filmmakers as they develop their skills while showcasing the wonderful stories, people, and landscapes this area offers,” said

Film Sussex director Jen Handorf added: “Securing funding is often the greatest challenge for filmmakers, particularly for smaller, independent projects.

“Thanks to the incredible support of Clear Futures, this ground-breaking grant provides one talented filmmaker with the resources needed to execute their creative vision.

“By dedicating this award to Sussex-based filmmaking, the grant not only empowers the winning filmmaker but also benefits the collaborators and local talent they engage throughout the process. In doing so, this initiative will also support the vibrant filmmaking creative community in Sussex.”

Each award winner—Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best Short Film—will also receive an Apple MacBook Pro to support their next project. These prizes are made possible through the generous backing of festival partners, including Community Energy Pathways, who are contributing a laptop to the Best Documentary Feature category.

Ollie Pendered, CEO of Community Energy Pathways, said: “Capturing local stories on film is a fantastic way of showcasing the work of pioneering communities in their quest to create a greener planet. We’re delighted to support Film Sussex as we transition to a low-carbon renewable future.”