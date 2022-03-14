Watch as a bomb is destroyed on Selsey beach

Selsey Coastguard was paged to reports of possible ordnance on Saturday (March 12)

The ordnance disposal team was notified and the device was destroyed at around midday.

The explosion on Medmerry beach on Saturda

The scene was captured in footage which shows the size of the explosion as sand, stone and debris are sent flying in to the air.

A spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard said: "Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach has been found to still be highly explosive still like todays piece, so please do not touch it and call the Coastguard straight away on 999 and ask for the Coastguard!