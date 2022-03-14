Watch as a bomb is destroyed on Selsey beach

Selsey Coastguard has released footage of an explosion after an item was found on Medmerry beach at the weekend.

By Joe Stack
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:46 pm

Selsey Coastguard was paged to reports of possible ordnance on Saturday (March 12)

The ordnance disposal team was notified and the device was destroyed at around midday.

The explosion on Medmerry beach on Saturda

The scene was captured in footage which shows the size of the explosion as sand, stone and debris are sent flying in to the air.

A spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard said: "Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach has been found to still be highly explosive still like todays piece, so please do not touch it and call the Coastguard straight away on 999 and ask for the Coastguard!

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial and ask for the Coastguard."

