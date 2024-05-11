Dazzling display of Northern lights seen across East SussexDazzling display of Northern lights seen across East Sussex
11 stunning photos as beautiful Aurora Borealis Northern lights lit up East Sussex last night

Henry Bryant
Henry Bryant
Published 11th May 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 10:26 BST
Here’s some of the photos sent in by our readers that show the dazzling display of Northern lights that lit up the skies in East Sussex.

Last night (Friday, May 10) UK residents were in for a real treat. A fantastic show of Northern lights could be seen across the UK.

The Met Office said they were more likely to have been seen in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern parts of England – but they were visible across the UK, including the south coast of England. It has been described by experts as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years.

Find out more about the Northern lights here.

Dazzling display of Northern lights seen across East Sussex. Photo: Jayne Jenkins

Dazzling display of Northern lights seen across East Sussex Photo: Kristine Turner

Dazzling display of Northern lights lit up East Sussex Photo: Readers

Dazzling display of Northern lights lit up East Sussex Photo: Emma Lloyd-b

