Flooding in Denton has left property owners and tenants battling to save their homes.

The newbuild properties, Denton Mews, have been flooded numerous times since the 2016 planning application. The land also experienced flooding during the build process.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called at 1.38pm on Tuesday, 17 January to Denton Road. The area remains affected by flooding and residents are asked to follow instructions and guidance from the agencies who remain at the scene, according to ESFRS.

Councillor Sean MacCleod said: “I have gone back and looked through the planning report that went to Lewes District Council Committee and I can find no mention at all of the floodings, and this should have been a key consideration for if this development went ahead. I personally think something has gone very wrong here and someone has to be held accountable, if that is the developer or the council.”

Denton floods, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) attend the scene.

Lewes District Council said in a statement: “The development went through the planning process prior to approval, including consultation with neighbours and stakeholders.”

Cllr MacCleod said the area is well known to local residents as a flood risk area due to the natural spring which runs underneath, and the persistent flooding left residents surprised that the planning application would be approved in the first place.

He added: “I spent time with residents and couldn't believe the amount of water in their homes, all from a natural spring that goes through the village. I and the homeowners want a meeting with officers at Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council SUDS officers”

