The company said that there have been two bursts on its network in the past 24 hours.
A spokesperson on the South East Water website said: “We’re sorry to customers in Newhaven and Peacehaven who have been experiencing no water or low pressure.”
They continued: “The first burst was fixed, and the second occurred overnight on a larger main. The result of this is that water in the two fresh drinking water storage tanks which serve these communities have run low. We are working hard to re-route water around our network to keep as many customers in supply as possible and have been working overnight to repair the burst main.”
