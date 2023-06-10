NationalWorldTV
East Sussex homes without water as hot weather hits county: South East Water issues apology

Newhaven and Peacehaven homes are experiencing no water or low water pressure this morning (Saturday, June 10), South East Water has confirmed.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

The company said that there have been two bursts on its network in the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson on the South East Water website said: “We’re sorry to customers in Newhaven and Peacehaven who have been experiencing no water or low pressure.”

They continued: “The first burst was fixed, and the second occurred overnight on a larger main. The result of this is that water in the two fresh drinking water storage tanks which serve these communities have run low. We are working hard to re-route water around our network to keep as many customers in supply as possible and have been working overnight to repair the burst main.”

