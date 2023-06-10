The company said that there have been two bursts on its network in the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson on the South East Water website said: “We’re sorry to customers in Newhaven and Peacehaven who have been experiencing no water or low pressure.”

They continued: “The first burst was fixed, and the second occurred overnight on a larger main. The result of this is that water in the two fresh drinking water storage tanks which serve these communities have run low. We are working hard to re-route water around our network to keep as many customers in supply as possible and have been working overnight to repair the burst main.”