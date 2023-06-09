NHS Sussex has issued some advice for residents across the county as an ‘unusually high pollen’ count is expected over the sunny weekend.

The NHS recommends that people to turn to their pharmacies for hay fever advice and treatment.

NHS Sussex said the hot weather is likely to exacerbate pollen levels, which will impact people who suffer from the allergic condition.

They said hay fever affects up to one in five people at some point in their life and symptoms include a runny nose, sore and itchy eyes, coughs and sneezes, headaches and tiredness.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Hay fever and allergies can be so uncomfortable and have a real impact on people’s lives. It’s really important to treat symptoms correctly and ensure the appropriate products are being taken to treat symptoms. The good thing is that hay fever and allergy medicine is easy to obtain without the need for a prescription from your GP.

“Pharmacists are trained and available on a walk-in basis to give advice on the best ways to treat symptoms, and help you choose the most appropriate treatment. They can provide effective over-the-counter medicines right there and then. Your local pharmacy should always be the first point of call for dealing with issues such as hay fever. If your symptoms suggest it’s more serious, they will ensure you get the care you need.”

NHS Sussex said self-care remedies to manage hay fever symptoms at home include:

Taking over the counter antihistamines.

Putting Vaseline around your nostrils to trap any pollen.

Wearing wraparound sunglasses.

Avoiding triggers where possible, such as grassy areas and flowers.

Keeping your clothes and house clean to remove any pollen.

Buying a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

Keeping windows closed in your house, office or car.