Fallen trees and branches blocking the road are among the traffic incidents reported in Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 12).

It comes after torrential rain and heavy winds – including thunder and lightning – hit the county yesterday, with coastal gales remaining this morning.

Fairglen Road – in Wadhurst, East Sussex – is partially blocked this morning due to a fallen tree. Traffic is said by AA traffic sources to be coping well, both ways between B2100 and Faircrouch Lane.

Traffic is also reportedly coping well on Chelwood Gate Road, in Uckfield, despite reports of ‘large tree branches’ on the road. The debris has been reported westbound between A22 High Street and Chapel Wood Manor.

Weather forecast for the day ahead

According to the Met Office, Sussex will have an overcast morning with spells of rain and drizzle throughout.

Some of the rain will be ‘heavy for a time’, remaining windy with coastal gales. Clearer conditions are expected to develop by the evening, with highs of 13 degrees Celsius.

‘Most areas’ will be windy tonight, with some clear spells and ‘passing, blustery showers’. It will be ‘rather cloudy’ towards the end of the night – ‘feeling chilly in the strong winds’. Temperatures will drop to five degrees Celsius.

What about Friday and the weekend?

According to the Met Office’s 10-Day Trend, the weather will move from wet, windy and mild to colder weather with a chance of wintry showers.

Wet and windy conditions will ‘continue to dominate’ as we head towards the weekend, ‘thanks largely to the position of the jet stream’.

Meteorologist and presenter Aidan McGivern said: “The jet stream is approaching the UK from the west and sending us further areas of low pressure, with tightly packed isobars across the UK. That continues to be the case as further low-pressure systems deepen and get sent in from the west.

“It’s going to stay blustery, with some strong gusts in the west in particular and these lows will continue to send us outbreaks of rain and showers heading into the weekend.”

The Met Office said it will feel colder with strong winds and showers ‘affecting some areas’ but some sunshine is also likely. It will be mostly dry by evening with lighter winds and maximum temperatures of ten degrees Celsius.

A ‘windy, wet morning’ has been forecast for Saturday, then drier later with blustery showers. It will turn colder through Sunday and Monday with blustery showers, ‘some wintry’, the Met Office said, with ‘overnight frost likely’.

Forecast for the rest of the month

Up until Wednesday, January 25, the Met Office warned us to expect unsettled conditions.

A spokesperson said: “On Monday (January 16) with cold air in place, showers are likely to be wintry across the north, even to low levels, with some wintriness in showers further south too but equally there will be some sunny spells.

“For the following few days, the most likely scenario is one of generally colder conditions, compared to recently, to dominate, with potential for brief incursions of milder air tied with Atlantic frontal systems.

"This means further wet weather is likely, especially in the west, with perhaps a greater incidence of snow compared to what we've seen so far in January. Strong winds or gales are also possible at times.”

The Met Office said the end of January ‘may see more settled conditions’ – particularly across the south, with spells of strong winds and rain ‘confined to northern areas for a time’.

