In a warning that was updated on Wednesday, January 4, the agency said 'flooding is possible' in areas around the Upper Ouse and tributaries from Slaugham to Barcombe Mills.

The Environment Agency advises people who receive flood alerts to sign up for flood warnings; keep up-to-date with the latest flood risk situation (call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter); have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case they need to leave home; check how to turn off gas, electricity and water mains; and plan how to move their families to safety.