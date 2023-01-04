In a warning that was updated on Wednesday, January 4, the agency said 'flooding is possible' in areas around the Upper Ouse and tributaries from Slaugham to Barcombe Mills.
A message on check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk said: “Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.”
The live map on the website shows that the areas at risk of flooding include: Balcombe, Ardingly, Horsted Keynes, Lindfield, Danehill, Fletching, Newick, Maresfield, Chailey and Barcombe.
The Environment Agency advises people who receive flood alerts to sign up for flood warnings; keep up-to-date with the latest flood risk situation (call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter); have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case they need to leave home; check how to turn off gas, electricity and water mains; and plan how to move their families to safety.