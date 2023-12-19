Four flood alerts issued in Sussex amid 'above average rainfall' - This is where

Four flood alerts are in place across Sussex amid 'above average rainfall'.

The Environment Agency has warned that ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’ in the Chichester, Bognor Regis and Brighton areas. People with pumps to ‘help reduce groundwater levels’ in your property are advised to ‘ensure they are operational’.

Flood alert for groundwater flooding in upper River Ems Valley (Areas at risk of groundwater flooding are Compton, West Marden, Stoughton, Walderton and Racton).

A spokesperson for the UK Government agency said: “Above average rainfall has been measured between October and December 2023. Groundwater is high, and close to the surface, but currently slowly falling at the Compton borehole.

"Minor groundwater flood impacts will continue, with springs affecting fields, the village green Stoughton, and rural roads including Stoughton main road, the road from East Marden and also between Cooks Lane and The Barley Mow, and the B2146 near Woodlands Lane, in Walderton.”

The Environment Agency said 15mm of rain is forecast today (Tuesday, December 19) but with no rain from Wednesday to Sunday.

"Despite Tuesday's rain, groundwater is expected to continue to slowly fall through to next week,” a spokesperson added.

"If groundwater rises following Tuesday's rain, it should peak by Sunday – not significantly higher than recent heights.

"Groundwater will remain higher than normal, sensitive to any additional rainfall, with risk of flood over the winter. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

Flood alert for groundwater flooding in West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove – north of Chichester

"Groundwater is high, and close to the surface,” an Environment Agency statement read. “Minor groundwater flood impacts are expected to continue, with water flowing on roads, in basements or under floorboards, and affecting the ability of the sewage network to operate in East Dean, Charlton, Singleton and West Dean.

"Water could also affect the B2141 at Chilgrove. 15mm of rain is forecast Tuesday but then no rain to Sunday. Groundwater at Chilgrove's borehole, is expected to continue falling, but with a temporary slowing Thursday and Friday.

"At the East Dean borehole, groundwater will stay at the surface. Flood impacts are expected to remain until the middle of January, and potentially longer or affecting more people if wet weather returns.

"Groundwater will remain higher than normal and sensitive to any additional rainfall over winter.”

Flood alert for Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes (Elbridge, Lidsey, Aldingbourne, Barnham, Yapton and Ryebank Rifes)

The Environment Agency said the Aldingbourne Rife is ‘high but slowly falling’, having been an area at risk for a prolonged period of time.

A spokesperson added: "Flooding is still thought to be affecting land and caravans at Riverside Caravan Centre, parts of the car park at Tescos on Shripney Road, fields near Shripney Lane, and be close to properties on Durban Road, Bersted.

"In Barnham, river levels have now fallen nearer to normal and no flood impacts are presently expected.

"10-20mm of rain is possible on Tuesday, which could cause river levels to rise again. Minor flood impacts could be possible in Barnham.

"Water levels will remain sensitive to any additional rainfall over the rest of winter. Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Barnham, if you have them.

"We are clearing grilles through Barnham, and our pumps at Felpham are running to reduce flood risk.”

Flood alert for groundwater flooding in Patcham (Old London Road, parts of Church Hill and Mill Road where they meet the A23 and the Recreation Ground)

Groundwater is said to be ‘high and close to the surface’ but ‘slowly falling at the Ladies Mile borehole’ – with 15mm of rain forecast on Tuesday but no rain Wednesday to Sunday.

The Environment Agency said: “Despite the rain Tuesday, groundwater at Ladies Mile borehole is likely to continue falling through to the weekend. However, the rate of fall could slow.

"If the maximum predicted rainfall, or more, occurs, groundwater could possibly rise again, however groundwater flood impacts are not currently thought likely this week.

"Previous events suggest impacts may initially affect Old London Road, Patcham and Peacock Lane, Withdean. Groundwater will remain higher than normal and sensitive to any additional rainfall over winter.