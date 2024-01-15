Give gritters space in Sussex, says National Highways, as freezing weather hits county

National Highways said five of its gritters were struck by other vehicles while they were out and about spreading salt during the winter last year.

They said that the vehicles were left with ‘visible damage’ and are now urging motorists in Sussex and beyond to give gritters ‘time and space’ to do their jobs this year.

National Highways said they are continuing to treat roads this winter as temperatures plummet.

Darren Clark, severe weather resilience manager at National Highways, said: “It is quite shocking that five of our gritter vehicles were struck while in the course of their duties last winter season. With the current winter conditions it is a timely reminder for drivers to give our vehicles the time and space they need to do their jobs to keep everyone safe. We also encourage everyone to follow our TRIP messaging so they are fully prepared for their journeys.”

National Highways advised motorists to keep TRIP in mind: top-up (oil, water, screenwash) rest every two hours, inspect tyres and lights, and prepare (check your route and the weather forecast).

National Highways said it has 443 Romaquip-Volvo gritting vehicles and a total pool of around 530 gritting vehicles, which can be out on roads in sub-zero temperatures.