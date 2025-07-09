An amber heat health alert has been issued for Sussex and Surrey.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have upgraded the previous yellow alert for six regions of England: the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, South West, London, and East of England.

These areas will be under an amber heat health alert from 12pm on Friday (July 11) until 9am on Monday (July 14).

A UKHSA spokesperson said:” Under the Weather-Health Alert system, an amber alert means that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service. At this level, we may begin to see some health impacts across the wider population. We may also see an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said this weekend will see temperatures rise above 30 degrees Celsius across most regions of England.

He added: “Exposure to these temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“Older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly at risk, so if you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable to these conditions, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

There are additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as:

– Keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun;

– If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly;

– Keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm;

– If you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening;

– Knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them

Arun District Council also issued a warning to its residents.

This read: “The yellow heat alert has been upgraded to amber status the South East, from 12pm today until 9am on July 14.

“Stay safe, drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and take care of yourself, family and neighbours, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable.”

The Met Office’s South East forecast is as follows.

Friday evening and night: “Fine and very warm with plenty of evening sunshine. Remaining dry and very mild for most overnight, however some areas of low cloud and sea fog may affect eastern coastal districts towards dawn. Minimum temperature 14 °C.”

Saturday: "Some low cloud and fog early and late, but otherwise another fine and hot day for most, although cooler near coasts with an onshore breeze and perhaps some lingering fog. Maximum temperature 31 °C.”

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: "While still very warm, the heat should start to abate. Still some sunny spells Sunday although rather more cloud around. Becoming breezier from Monday, with showery rain spreading northeastwards.”

From Tuesday, July 15 until Thursday, July 24, there will be a ‘mix of sunny spells and scattered showers’ and it will be ‘cooler and fresher’.

The Met Office added: “By the end of Tuesday, more rain is likely to move into the far west of the UK. From the middle of next week, a rather changeable pattern is anticipated with some rain or showers possible at times, which could be heavy and thundery, and generally focussed over western areas.

"Longer drier spells are more likely towards the south and east, although even here some showers are probable at times. Temperatures are likely to remain above average, especially in the south and east where further spells of very warm or hot weather remain possible.”

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, warns that older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “Hot weather advice might seem common sense, but local people can make a massive difference by helping us to identify other residents who may need some advice or practical help.

"No one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.

“Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions as we head out to the shops or the beach for a day out takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer."